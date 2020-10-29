France implements highest level of security after ‘possible’ terror attack

Authorities say at least 3 people are dead aa series of stabbings
ABC News,
Image: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

(ABC NEWS) London—LONDON — Three people are dead after a series of stabbings in a “suspected terror attack” that occurred at the Basilica of Notre-Dame in Nice, France, at 9 a.m. local time on Thursday, ABC News can confirm.

Thank you to our municipal police officers who arrested the author of a stabbing attack in the Notre Dame sector at #Nice06,” the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said in a tweet. “I ask the people of Nice to avoid the area to let the police and emergency services work.”

