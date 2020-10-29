France implements highest level of security after ‘possible’ terror attack

The suspect was arrested after the attack, according to the Associated Press, and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during the arrest. Authorities say he was believed to have been acting alone.

Mayor Christian Estrosi said that the attacker yelled “allahu akbar” several times during the attack but these reports have not yet been confirmed.

French President Emmanuel Macron has already arrived in Nice in response to the attack as France’s Interior Minister says he has opened a “crisis cell following the events.”

“The country had been attacked “by Islamic terrorists,” Macron said, speaking in Nice on Thursday. “If we are attacked, it is because of our values, our values of freedom and our desires not to yield to terrorism,” he said.

The French president said the country soldier is moving to its highest level security alert and that deployment would be stepped up across France as well as protection over places of worship including churches.

A bomb disposal unit is also responding to the crime scene and heavily armed anti-terror police are currently patrolling the streets of Nice and around the cathedral, which is the largest church in the city. Controlled explosions have taken place in Nice following they early morning attack Thursday.

Several people are also reported to have been injured in the terror but it is unclear how many and what the extent of their injuries might be.

France’s anti-terror prosecutor’s office is now taking on the case and opening an investigation on “counts of assassination in relation to a terrorist enterprise”, attempted assassination in relation to a terrorist enterprise and “terrorist association of criminals.”

Mayor Christian Estrosi said there were three victims, including two inside of the church.

“Nice has paid too much of a price, like our country in recent years,” Estrosi said in a tweet. “I call on the unity of Nice inhabitants.”

The attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty.

The attacker who killed Paty had said he wanted to punish him for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson.

It also comes amid mass protests in many Islamic countries against Emmanuel Macron after the French President spoke up in defense of the cartoons.

“Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight. These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it,” President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, vowed to “prevent extremist violence” in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“Jill and I are keeping the French people in our prayers following the horrific terror attack in Nice — which targeted innocents in a house of worship. A Biden-Harris administration will work with our allies and partners to prevent extremist violence in all forms,” the tweet read.

With regard to the attack carried out in the Cathedral of Nice, the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See in the Vatican, Matteo Bruni, stated the following:

“It is a moment of pain, in a time of confusion. Terrorism and violence can never be accepted. Today’s attack has sown death in a place of love and consolation, like the house of the Lord. The Pope is informed of the situation and is close to the mourning Catholic community. He prays for the victims and their loved ones, so that the violence may cease, so that we may return to look upon ourselves as brothers and sisters and not as enemies, so that the beloved French people may react united to evil with good.”