RCSD investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle this afternoon. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 300 block of Berkshire Drive at approximately 2 p.m. where they found an individual lying on the ground. Deputies say the pedestrian was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.