‘Dancing with the Stars’ competitor, Jeannie Mai hospitalized, off 29th season

Mai, a talk show host and dancer on the show says 'Heartbroken that journey has to end here'

(ABC News) — This morning, television host Jeannie Mai in the hospital and out of this season of “Dancing with the stars.” Mai diagnosed with inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs. She tells “GMA” in an exclusive statement, quote, my doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery.

Heartbroken that journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally and I am so proud of how far we’ve come. She competed with Brandon Armstrong, dancing pro. We are devastated by the news that we’ll have to cut the season short but Jeannie’s health does come first. Thank you to all the fans that helped get us this far and praying for a speedy recovery for Jeannie.

“Dancing with the stars” telling ABC news, Jeannie has inspired us along with millions of fans with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. This week originally scheduled to be a double elimination round, but only one contestant will be sent home in light of the news. And dance relays, a new competition will still happen as planned. Three groups of couples battling it out during the same song.”

One judge handing out the scores and th all-important bonus points. One dance to the beginning, change couples middle of the song and change coupled for the last of the song and get rated first,, third. That is crazy. That is intense. No word yet on how long Jeannie’s recovery could take but, Jeannie, you are in our thoughts. We wish you all the best in your recovery.

A doctor explained the condition describing it as a tiny flap of tissue way at the bottom of the throat that actually acts as a safety valve. It prevents food from going down the windpipe normally. When there is an infection or occasionally trauma to this area, it can swell dramatically and basically cut off air supply, so it is actually a life-threatening emergency .

This is an uncommon condition, but doctors say if you do experience signs and symptoms they would include things like difficulty swallowing, difficulty speaking, drooling and then distress. If these signs or symptoms are present, this is 911 get to the emergency room and in some cases an emergency surgical procedure to provide alternative airway is required.

“Dancing with the stars” airs Monday night in ABC Columbia 8:00 P.M.