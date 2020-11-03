Riverbanks Zoo & Garden to host “Hoppy Hour” November 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Riverbanks Zoo & Garden is hosting “Hoppy Hour” at the zoo for adults only on Thursday, November 12.

It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. with tickets at $12 for Riverbanks members and $15 for the general public.

Officials say you need to purchase tickets with these specific arrival times:

6 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

You can enjoy a variety of beers, wines and food while walking through the zoo after hours.

Riverbanks says no one under 21 will be allowed in and you must practice social distancing.

According to Riverbanks, the proceeds from this event will support the zoo’s role in animal and plant care and conservation.

