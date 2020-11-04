As votes continue to be counted, focus turns to key battleground states

ABC NEWS– The fate of the United States presidency hangs in the balance today as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. That could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

It’s unclear when or how quickly a winner could be determined, even with more than 100 million people casting votes ahead of election day. Andrew Dymburt has more from Washington D.C.