Trump campaign files second lawsuit in Pennsylvania

(ABC News) —The Trump campaign has filed a second lawsuit in Pennsylvania.

This suit, filed in state court and naming Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, alleges that Boockvar illegally extended a deadline for mail-in voters to supply any missing identification requirements from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12.

The suit says Boockvar acted unilaterally and illegally in doing so and that the voter ID deadline must be rolled back to Nov. 9.

If voters with missing proof of identification information were not to provide that information to be processed by Nov. 9, then the ballot could be thrown out.

-ABC News’ Matthew Mosk, Benjamin Siegel and Alex Hosenball