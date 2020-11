While Americans hit the polls, coronavirus cases continue to grow

ABC NEWS– Americans went to the polls Tuesday under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with an increase in cases nationwide and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reaching record highs in a growing number of states.

The virus has killed more than 232,000 people in the country, and total confirmed cases have surpassed 9-million.

Reena Roy has more from New York.