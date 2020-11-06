A country divided nearly 3 days after election 2020

(ABC News) — Two very different messages from the presidential candidates Thursday night.

Now more than 48 hours after polls closed across the country, the election comes down to hundreds of thousands of uncounted ballots.

President Donald Trump is challenging vote counts in several states as his path to victory narrows. While Joe Biden says he’s confident he’s on track to defeat Trump.

ABC’s Alex Presha has the latest on election 2020.