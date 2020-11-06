Trump campaign: ‘This election is not over’ as Biden leads in Pennsylvania

1/2 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.

2/2 (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Biden is expected to give his first public comments on a sexual assault allegation that has roiled his presidential campaign.



UNITED STATES (ABC News) – As Biden takes the lead in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign issued a defiant statement making it clear that the president is not ready to concede.

“This election is not over,” Matt Morgan, the Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, said in a statement Friday.

Morgan blasted what he called the “false projection of Joe Biden as the winner,” which he said was “based on results in four states that are far from final.”

Morgan also claimed that “Georgia is headed for a recount,” alleging — without evidence — that “we will find ballots improperly harvested.”

Meanwhile, Morgan claimed there were “many irregularities in Pennsylvania,” but only provided one example of volunteer legal observers not “having meaningful access to vote counting locations.”

Morgan also said “there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots” in Nevada — a baseless claim for which the Trump campaign has provided no evidence.

“Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House,” Morgan said, “but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

-ABC News’ Will Steakin