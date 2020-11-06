With votes still being counted, Biden surpasses Trump in multiple key states

ABC NEWS– Final votes are still being counted across the nation in key battleground states, and former Vice President Joe Biden is inching closer to the presidency. On the other hand, President Donald Trump is blaming public polls for his position and is pursuing legal actions in those key states.

Neither candidate has yet to reach the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House, but Joe Biden surpassed Donald Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial battleground states, as well as Georgia and Pennsylvania earlier this morning.

Alex Presha is in Washington D.C. with more.