President Elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris address Nation in Victory speeches

ABC News– President Elect Joe Biden addressed the Nation Saturday night.

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris took the stage first, to address America.

Harris saying , “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities”. http://Kamala Harris @KamalaHarris

Biden then ran up, and onto the stage, to address the Nation, shortly after 8pm Saturday.

The President Elect said this is a time to heal, “The Bible tells us that to everything there is a season — a time to build, a time to reap, a time to sow. And a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America.”

Shortly after taking the stage, Biden said “The people of this nation have spoken. They delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people.” https://twitter.com/i/status/1325255451005636608

In his speech, the President-elect addressed unity in America.

Biden said “I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation — the middle class — and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.”

For more on the speech, click here:

https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/joe-biden-kamala-harris-make-victory-speeches-historic/story?id=74082555&__twitter_impression=true