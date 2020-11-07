Projected President Elect Joe Biden releases first statement on Vote 2020
ABC NEWS– Projected President Elect Joe Biden released his first statement after being declared the unofficial winner.
Biden Via Twitter:
‘America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.’
ABC News characterized Joe Biden as the apparent winner of his home state of Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 vote threshold needed to capture the presidency.