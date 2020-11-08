President Elect Joe Biden: “Let us be the Nation that we know we can be”

ABC NEWS– “Let us be the nation that we know we can be. A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed”, President-elect Joe Biden’s words to the nation.

To take a look at ABC News coverage of Joe Biden’s full speech after becoming president-elect, click here

https://abcn.ws/38n1Gyk

For more on Biden’s address and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, click here.

https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/joe-biden-kamala-harris-make-victory-speeches-historic/story?id=74082555&__twitter_impression=true