Pfizer says their COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 90% of infections in a study

ABC NEWS– Pfizer announced Monday morning that their COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of volunteers, the most promising scientific advancement so far in the battle against the coronavirus. While this vaccine still needs CDC approval until it’s available to the public, health officials say it could be ready as early as summer 2021.

Faith Abubey has more from Washington D.C.