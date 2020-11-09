Remembering Trebek in his own words ‘I’ve had such a good life, no regrets’

The longtime game show hosts speaks in his own words about his life, and legacy
ABC News,

(ABC News) — When asked what it will be like to host his last show Alex Trebek answered, “It will be a significant moment for me, but I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it and what I would do on that day is tell the director, time to showdown, leave me 30 seconds at the end. And I will say my good-byes.

I will tell people, don’t ask me who’s going to replace me, because I have no say in that whatsoever. But I’m sure if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me for the past 30-however many years, then they will be a success, and the show will continue being a success. And, until we meet again, god bless you, and good bye. I have had such a good life, I can’t say i have any regrets, I’m happy”

During the first episode of Jeopardy since Trebek’s passing, The shows producer addressed millions of fans Monday with a heartfelt, and tearful message to millions of fans.

 

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts