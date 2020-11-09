Remembering Trebek in his own words ‘I’ve had such a good life, no regrets’

The longtime game show hosts speaks in his own words about his life, and legacy

(ABC News) — When asked what it will be like to host his last show Alex Trebek answered, “It will be a significant moment for me, but I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it and what I would do on that day is tell the director, time to showdown, leave me 30 seconds at the end. And I will say my good-byes.

I will tell people, don’t ask me who’s going to replace me, because I have no say in that whatsoever. But I’m sure if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me for the past 30-however many years, then they will be a success, and the show will continue being a success. And, until we meet again, god bless you, and good bye. I have had such a good life, I can’t say i have any regrets, I’m happy”

During the first episode of Jeopardy since Trebek’s passing, The shows producer addressed millions of fans Monday with a heartfelt, and tearful message to millions of fans.

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. 💜 pic.twitter.com/w8abYY8SX5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 10, 2020