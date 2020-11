Total COVID-19 infections passes 10 million on Monday

ABC NEWS– The U.S. hit another grim milestone, surpassing 10 million COVID-19 infections on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. On the vaccine front, there is some good news from drug company Pfizer, who says its experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears to be working, and found to be more than 90% effective.

ABC’s Romina Puga has more from Los Angeles.