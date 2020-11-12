54th annual CMA Awards hits a high note

The biggest names in Country Music hit the big stage Wednesday night

(ABC NEWS) —- Artists in the country music industry are break out their best looks for the 2020 CMA Awards.

The star-studded award show, held in Nashville, Tennessee aired live on ABC at 8 p.m. Wednesday night at the Music City Center.

The night’s nominees and their guests arrive for the ceremony in-person and sitting at physically distanced tables and a noticable reduced crowd.

CMA Awards 2020: Complete winners list The biggest names in country music were honored at the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards tonight, with Eric Church taking home the highly coveted entertainer of the year award.

"This award, this year, at least for me, has been about the loss of this year — loss of life, loss of playing shows, loss of freedom, loss of kids being in school," Church said during his acceptance speech. "And you know what the win is? The win is we all were here tonight together, as country music, in-person, live, not on Zoom. And I think … It's going to be music that brings us out of this. That is the one thing that is going to save the entire world."

The star studded night full of music, and fashion were just the tip of the iceberg for the show spectacular. Hosts, Reba McEntire and Darrius Rucker pulled out all of the stops. First,

McEntire and Rucker debuted their new “In the Ghetto” collaboration in honor of late country great Mac Davis at the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.

Davis, who died in September 2020 following heart surgery, famously penned the song for Elvis Presley, who released the track in 1969.

Ao who walked away winners and loser from the night of glitz and glamour?

ABC’S Reena Roy has the latest on what you you missed.