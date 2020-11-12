Driver dies after hitting a tree on Hinnants Store Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver was killed after hitting a tree on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on Hinnants Store Road at approximately 11:48 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Authorities say the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died on scene.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.