Prosecutors tell AG William Barr ‘no evidence of widespread fraud, ballot issues’

(ABC News) —Sixteen federal prosecutors tapped by leadership at the Justice Department to monitor voting in last week’s presidential election have sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr making clear that they have seen no evidence to substantiate claims that voting tallies have been marred by widespread fraud or other ballot issues, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

In their letter, the federal prosecutors — career assistant U.S. attorneys from more than a dozen states across the country — called for Barr to rescind a memorandum he sent earlier this week telling Justice Department attorneys to launch election-related investigations if they suspect significant irregularities, the sources said.

Justice Department policy has long urged federal law enforcement officials to refrain from engaging in politically charged investigative activity in the run-up to an election, and the new “policy change was not based in fact,” the federal prosecutors wrote to Barr in their letter, first reported by The Washington Post.

“We disagree with [your] argument that the impact of taking overt investigative and prosecutorial actions on the outcome of an election is greatly minimized after voting ends but before certification occurs,” the letter to Barr said, adding that Barr’s memorandum “thrusts career prosecutors into partisan politics.”