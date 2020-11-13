RCSD searching for missing 20-year-old man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are searching for missing 20-year-old, Jonathan Guill. Deputies say Guill was reported missing on Friday after last being seen leaving his job at Columbia International University on Wednesday. Deputies say Guill was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and blue jeans. Authorities say he has been known to walk from CIU to downtown Columbia.

Deputies say Guill is in need of several medications he did not have with him.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911.