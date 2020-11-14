Free flu shot clinic hosted by Richland Library

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland Library is partnering with Walgreens to host free drive-thru flu-shot clinics.

You can get a free flu shot at the Richland Library Sandhills location Saturday, November 14 from 10 a.m-12 p.m. and on November 20 at the St. Andrews location.

The shots are available for kids 12 and up, and no appointment is necessary, say organizers.

Officials say the flu shots will be given by Walgreens staff outside under a tent or covering.

