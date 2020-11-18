GA secretary of state pushes back against President Trump’s claims of election fraud

ABC NEWS– President Donald Trump and his lawyers continue to launch legal challenges claiming election fraud this week. One of the states they’ve focused on is Georgia, alleging unlawful votes were counted.

The secretary of state in Georgia is defending the process by saying the audit is not going to change the ultimate outcome, and that he believes the president got fewer votes and the election will be certified in two days.

ABC’s Alex Presha has more from Washington.