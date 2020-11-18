Pfizer expected to seek FDA authorization for coronavirus vaccine soon

ABC NEWS–The coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire across the country. There are currently more than 11.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a million of those reported in the last week alone, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Pfizer announced it will seek FDA authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine within the next few days, saying a final analysis of its trial data confirmed the vaccine is 95% effective and resulted in no serious health side effects.

ABC’s Reena Roy has more from New York.