President-Elect Biden says more COVID deaths likely is President refuses to cooperate

President Trump has yet to conceed as he focuses on election lawsuits, but president-elect Biden says it could cause a deadly delay

(ABC News) — As we see daily cases of coronavirus and deaths hit new highs…president -elect Joe Biden warns things will get worse without a smooth transition he say could set them back weeks.

so far, president Donald Trump refuses to cooperate, still focused on election lawsuits, keeping team Biden in the dark and unable to work on a vaccine

distribution plan.

Alex Presha reports from Washington.