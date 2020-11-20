Georgia recount confirms Joe Biden as state’s winner

ABC NEWS– Georgia has finished its statewide audit of the razor-thin presidential race, and the results confirm Joe Biden has defeated President Trump by nearly 13,000 votes. Senior House Democrats want Emily Murphy, the embattled administrator of the General Services Administration, to explain why she’s held up President-elect Biden’s transition by refusing to formally acknowledge his victory over President Trump.

Alex Presha has more from Washington.