GSA gives President -Elect Biden’s team go ahead to begin formal transition process
President Trump is slated to make the transition in 58 days and is now thanking those he's work with during term
(ABC News) — Washington, DC —General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy on Tuesday gave President-elect Joe Biden‘s team approval to begin the formal transition process, 16 days after he clinched the presidency.
The green light came as President Donald Trump said he recommended the move, despite Murphy’s insistence that she acted independently and was never pressured by the White House.
“I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same,” he tweeted shortly after GSA released its letter to the Biden team.
President Donald Trump is slated to hand over control of the White House to President-elect Joe Biden in 58 days.
Donald Trump responded to Joe Biden’s ascertainment on Twitter Monday evening by first thanking his General Services Administration appointee Emily Murphy for her service and, in a direct contraction of her letter, which said there was no political influence behind her decision, took credit for telling Murphy to move forward with the process.
“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country,” Trump tweeted, adding that his case “STRONGLY continues.” However, Trump hasn’t been able to substantiate any claims of voter fraud — at least 30 lawsuits from Trump and his allies have ended in court losses.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
-ABC News’ Molly Nagle and Jordyn Phelps
GSA determines Biden apparent winner of election
Emily Murphy, head of the General Services Administration, a 2017 Trump appointee, sent Biden a letter Monday afternoon telling him his transition could begin. She also defended her position as she’s come under fire from Democrats in recent weeks for delaying the process.
A transition official for Biden confirmed to ABC News he has received the letter.