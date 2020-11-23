Those in need have a million reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving

Food banks across the country are stepping up to help out those strugling to put food on the table for the holiday

(ABC News) — Since the coronavirus pandemic began there has been a huge need for assistance putting food on the table. Now, with the holiday season coming up, the need has grown.

There are hundreds of people and a myriad of food banks across the country doing everything they can to make sure everyone has meal to be thankful for.From millions of dollars in donations, to a million boxed up Thanksgiving meals to 8 thousand frozen turkeys send to those throughout the country who need it the most.

According to the non profit ‘Feeding America’, 40% of those struggling here in America because of the pandemic, have never experienced this type of need.

ABC’s David Muir reports.