Coronavirus cases continue to surge as many hit the road for Thanksgiving

Medical experts say the U.S. is experiencing one death per hour from the virus throughout the country

(ABC News) — Coronavirus cases are continuing to surge in the United States just two days before Thanksgiving.

More than 3.1 million cases have been confirmed so far this month alone, along with states reporting increased hospitalizations.

ABC’s Marci Gonzales has more from Los Angeles.