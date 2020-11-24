Local Sales Manager
The Local Sales Manager works under the direction of the General Manager/General Sales Manager to maintain and grow existing business/relationships with our key accounts. You will also increase individual, client and company sales growth and retention in our linear TV and digital suite of client offering. You will demonstrate the ability to develop client and internal relationships while acting as a marketing asset for our clients.
You will demonstrate the ability to:
- Organize and direct local sales department
- Negotiate agency business and local direct business effectively
- Maintain and develop strategy regarding rates and budgets
- Build and maintain client relationships
- Be the internal authority on sales and research program
- Develop new business for station working with Account Executives.
- Be the leader training and motivation of local sales team
- Understand and interface with traffic systems & personnel to efficiently manage air time inventory
- Conduct regular sales training for local sales team
- Valid driver’s license and good driving record required (proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required)]
Required skills are:
- Basic computer software skill such as Word and Excel
- Advanced oral and written communication skills
- Minimum 5-6 years of television sales experience – Local Sales Manager experience preferred.
Email resume to:
Chris Bailey, VP & Gen. Mgr.
cbailey@abccolumbia.com
EOE
Nov. 20, 2020