Man leaves $3k tip for one beer as bar voluntarily closes due to pandemic
The one glass of brewski was about $7 bucks, but it was worth every drop to the store set to temporarily close
(ABC News) — -CLEVELAND — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”
“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”
Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.
The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”