The halls of the White House are all aglow

The First Lady releases a new video showing off the White House decorations
ABC News,

(ABC News) — First lady Melania Trump unveils the White House Christmas decorations in a new video Monday.

The video shows off the Christmas trees adorned with twinkling white lights and ornaments. some of the trees even decorated with red ribbons.
The theme this year is “America the Beautiful”.

According to the white house, the 2020 official Christmas tree is an 18 and a half foot Fraser Fir from West Virginia.

 

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News, Politics

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts