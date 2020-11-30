The halls of the White House are all aglow

The First Lady releases a new video showing off the White House decorations

(ABC News) — First lady Melania Trump unveils the White House Christmas decorations in a new video Monday.

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

The video shows off the Christmas trees adorned with twinkling white lights and ornaments. some of the trees even decorated with red ribbons.

The theme this year is “America the Beautiful”.

.@FLOTUS has unveiled the 2020 White House Christmas decorations!🎄 This year’s theme, “America the Beautiful,” is a tribute to the majesty of our great Nation! https://t.co/TaYJJhwBEx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 30, 2020

According to the white house, the 2020 official Christmas tree is an 18 and a half foot Fraser Fir from West Virginia.