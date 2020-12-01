Man found clinging to a capsized boat is rescued by Coast Guard

It was a nightmare turned dream come true after a man was pulled from the Atlantic by the Coast Guard

(ABC News) — A nightmare for one man turns into an amazing rescue that was caught on tape.

This is video you have to see to believe as a Florida man was found clinging to his capsized boat in the middle of the Atlantic.

Now, we’re hearing the recording of the moment he was pulled from the water to safety.

ABC’s T.J. Holmes has the story.