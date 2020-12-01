Moderna requests FDA emergency use approval

Health officials say there are more Americans hospitalized because of COVID-19 now than ever before

(ABC News) — Moderna has now requested emergency use authorization from the f-d-a.

making it the second company to attempt to bring a vaccine to market and not a moment too soon.

More Americans are now hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before. Health experts worry we could see a double surge following the Thanksgiving holiday.

ABC’s Marci Gonzalez has the latest on the race for a vaccine.