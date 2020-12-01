Officials affirm President-elect Biden’s victories in multiple swing states

ABC NEWS– As President Donald Trump still has not conceded to President-elect Joe Biden, republican and democratic officials affirmed Biden’s victories in the crucial swing states of Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia Tuesday. Even with these developments, the president is still trying to cast doubt on the results by making claims of wide-spread voter fraud, even going after republican officials.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has more from Washington.