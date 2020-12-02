CDC panel votes on recommends who they think should get vaccine first

The vote comes as health experts say a records number of Americans are being hospitalized with COVID

(ABC News) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel has voted on who they think should get the coronavirus vaccine first as soon as one is approved by the FDA.

The panels recommendations comes on the heels of another surge of cases that shows a record number of Americans are being hospitalized from the virus. Elizabeth Schulze reports.