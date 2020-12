Court documents show alleged bribery plot for presidential pardons

ABC NEWS– Court documents show an alleged plot by lobbyists to bribe White House officials in exchange for a presidential pardon. It comes as we learn, from multiple sources, about a new push to pardon President Trump’s family members, and even Rudy Giuliani, who’s leading the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt is following the latest from Washington.