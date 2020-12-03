White House Coronavirus Task Force says the country is in “a very dangerous place”

ABC NEWS– The White House Coronavirus Task Force warns that the country is in “a very dangerous place” after the U.S. recorded the second highest daily death count with more than 3,000 lives lost in the last 24 hours. We are receiving some hopeful news from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told ABC News that the U.S. could be “close to normal” by next summer if 70% of Americans get vaccinated.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze reports from New York.