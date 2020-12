President-elect Biden says he will ask Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office

ABC NEWS– As the nation continues to deal with a resurgent coronavirus crisis, President-elect Joe Biden told CNN Thursday that he will ask all Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Biden also said he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to become Chief Medical Adviser and part of his COVID-19 response team.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the latest from Washington.