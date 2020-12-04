Record number of coronavirus deaths reported nationwide this week

ABC NEWS– A record number of coronavirus related deaths were registered nationwide this week, and newly reported infections topped 200,000 for the second time in less than a week. Across the country, more restrictions are being put in place to stop the spread of the virus after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted the U.S. could reach a death toll of 329,000 by Christmas.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has more from New York.