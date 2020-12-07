Special Ed teacher robbed at knife point during ‘Zoom’ class

(ABC News) Cleveland, OH —-An Ohio teacher is speaking out after having a terrifying run-in with a man who broke into her home as she taught a remote lesson over Zoom.

Cleveland resident Amanda Zupancic told “Good Morning America” that she was talking with a student and his mother on Nov. 23 in her upstairs office when she heard glass shatter.

“I was at the top of the stairs. He was struggling with my baby gate,” Zupancic said of the assailant. “He was coming up, knife in his hand, threatening to kill me. I actually said, ‘Is this happening right now?’ It seemed unrealistic. I was scared.”

Zupancic, a special education teacher at Kirtland Local Schools, was home alone with the doors locked when the break-in occurred. Her husband and 1-year-old child had left 20 minutes earlier and Zupancic suspects the man saw her family leave the house before breaking into her porch window, she said.

Zupancic said the man brought her into her bedroom where he forced her to lay on he ground while he went through her belongings, taking watches and wedding rings.