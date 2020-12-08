Cases of coronavirus continue to spike nationally

In the last week the U.S. has reported 1.3 million COVID-19 cases

(ABC News) — In the last week alone l, the U.S. has reported more than 1.3 million COVID-19 cases. That’s more than any other week on record according to the COVID tracking project.

In just hours from now, Great Britain will begin administering the first doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to some of its residents.

While emergency authorization for that vaccine could be given in this country by the end of the week.

ABC’S Marci Gonzalez has more.