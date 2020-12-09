Many Republicans not acknowledging Biden’s victory as President Trump refuses to concede election

ABC NEWS– The Supreme Court rejected an effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania Tuesday, signaling the high court would not go along with President Trump’s efforts to win another term. With President Trump refusing to concede more than a month after the election, many Republicans refuse to say that President-elect Biden won the election.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has the latest from Washington.