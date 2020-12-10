FDA expected to decide on Pfizer’s emergency use authorization for COVID vaccine

If the FDA gives Pfizer the green light some vaccines could be shipped across the country in 24 hours

(ABC News) — In a matter of hours we may know if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will give Pfizer’s COVID vaccine emergency use authorization, which would be a first in the United States.

If they give the go ahead vaccines could be shipped across the country 24 hours from approval with the first American getting immunized as soon as Friday .

ABC’s Marci Gonzalez reports.