Lawmakers still negotiating COVID-19 relief package

ABC NEWS– As lawmakers are still negotiating an emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package, the Senate is facing a midnight deadline Friday night to pass a stop-gap measure to avoid a government shutdown. As the chance of a bipartisan deal is becoming less likely, the repercussions of inaction by Congress could be felt by tens of millions of Americans.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze is in Washington with the latest.