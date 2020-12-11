Officials say Americans could be vaccinated in the coming days, pending green light from FDA

ABC NEWS– There is hope on the horizon tonight as the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel has officially recommended the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use. Now, we’re just waiting for the FDA to make it’s final decision. Officials say we could see Americans being vaccinated within just days. This comes as the U.S. hits staggering levels of COVID-19 with more than 292,000 Americans having died from the virus since the pandemic began.

ABC’s Marci Gonzalez reports from Los Angeles.