Electoral College submits votes to Washington, while President Trump continues allegations of election fraud

ABC NEWS– Presidential electors met across the country to formally choose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, and those results will be sent to Washington to be tallied in a January 6 joint session of Congress. The electors’ votes have drawn more attention than usual this year, because President Trump has yet to concede the election and continues to make allegations of fraud.

ABC’s Alex Presha has the latest about these votes from Washington.