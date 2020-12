Hundreds of locations across the country receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

ABC NEWS– Across the country, 145 locations received shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. More than 400 are expected to receive shipments on Tuesday. UPS retrieved shipments of the vaccine from Michigan before bringing it back to their World Port in Louisville.

ABC’s Victor Oquendo has more about shipping the vaccine from inside one of the UPS plane’s cargo bays.