President -Elect Biden asks Americans to ‘turn the page’ and unite

(ABC News) —President – Elect speaks for the first time since the Electoral College declares Biden the official winner with 306 Electoral votes to President Trumps 232 votes. 270 votes were needed to secure the White House.

President-elect Joe Biden ended his first speech following the Electoral College vote with an appeal to all Americans to unite as the coronavirus continues to spread.

He acknowledged the latest grim milestone in the pandemic, 300,000 Americans killed by the virus.

“My heart goes out to each of you in this dark winter of the pandemic, about to spend the holidays and the new year with a black hole in your hearts, without the ones you loved at your side,” he said.

Just as he did during his speech on Nov. 7 when he was declared the winner of the presidential election, Biden invoked his Catholic faith in his call for comfort and cited the prayer of St. Francis.

“For where there is discord, union. Where there is doubt, faith. Where there is darkness, light,” Biden said.

Biden reiterated that he will be a “president for all Americans” and called on everyone to “lower the temperature” and come together.

“We’re a great nation. We’re good people. We may come from different places, hold different beliefs, but we share in common a love for this country, a belief in its limitless possibilities,” he said. “For we, the United States of America, has always set the example for the world, for a peaceful transition of power.”

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation, just minutes after the Electoral College declared him the victor of the 2020 election and reflected on the long road it took to get to this stage.

Biden, who was awarded 306 electoral votes, commended the American public, particularly election workers and officials, for running the election during the deadliest pandemic in recent history.

“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago, and we now know-nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power can extinguish that flame,” he said during the nearly 15-minute speech.

Biden noted that his Electoral College tally equaled President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.