Still unclear how long COVID vaccine protection lasts

National Guard to help distribute vaccine

Members of the National Guard will help distribute the coronavirus vaccine in 26 states and territories, a National Guard official said during a press briefing Monday.

National Guard commanders from Ohio, West Virginia and Oklahoma detailed the limited role their members will play in their respective states.

It will work with state departments of health to break down the large 975-batch Pfizer packages into smaller packages as needed, and use rented vehicles and equipment to transfer packages from main hubs to satellite sites for further distribution.

-ABC News’ Matt Seyler contributed to this report