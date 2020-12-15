President-elect Biden calls for unity after Electoral College confirms his victory

ABC NEWS– President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation last night after the Electoral College voted to confirm his victory in the November election. The electors gave Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes, compared to Trump’s 232 votes.

Biden repeated his calls for unity, but also took to task President Trump and his allies who are still challenging the election results and making false claims of widespread voter fraud.

ABC’s Alex Presha has more about Biden’s victory from Washington.